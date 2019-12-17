Stardew Valley update version 1.42 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Concerned Ape has added a lot of new content to Stardew Valley throughout the years. Here are the details on what has been added in Stardew Valley update 1.42 which is out now for PS4 and Xbox One.

Stardew Valley Update Version 1.42 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

– A new mystery to the abandoned JojaMart…

– Added some more character events… including a new 14-heart event for every spouse.

– Added Fish Ponds, a new farm building that allows you to raise fish and harvest a variety of items from them.

– Added a new farm map: Four Corners.

– Added a tailoring & clothing system.

– Over 60 new items, some fun, some practical and some powerful.

– Added 24 new hairstyles, 181 new shirts, 35 new hats, 14 new pants, and 2 new boots.

– Added the ability to invite a certain friend to be your “Housemate”

– Junimo Kart has been almost completely re-done.

– You can now choose from 3 cat breeds & 3 dog breeds.

– Added a new end-game farm building.

– Sheds can be upgraded to double their interior size

– Added a Desert Trader.

– Added 2 new monsters and 2 new alternative levels to the mines.

– A new type of upgrade at the Blacksmith’s.

– An emote menu for your farmer (press and hold the right thumbstick) .

– The social tab now keeps track of villagers’ likes and dislikes (select a villager’s icon).

– Marlon can now recover an item for you after getting knocked out in the mines.

– You now have the option to play multiplayer with separate money coffers, instead of shared.

– Huge amount of Quality of Life improvements, like being able to stack “big” items (like kegs), or seeing the Junimo Note icon pulse when hovering over an item that’s required for a bundle.

– 14 new music tracks!

– Hundreds of bug fixes… and much more.