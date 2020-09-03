Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario 3D World Announced For Switch

Nintendo has made a slew of new Super Mario games announcements for the Nintendo Switch to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Italian plumber.

It was rumored a while ago that Nintendo Switch will get ports of multiple Mario games from Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, to Super Mario 3D World. They have been confirmed today in a Nintendo Direct.

Have a look at the complete Nintendo Direct celebrating these announcements below.

Here are some details about the new games revealed in the Nintendo Direct.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: Multiplayer mayhem pounces onto Nintendo Switch! This enhanced Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U system, features co-op gameplay both online* and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels. Additional details about what new things this game has to offer will be revealed later. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches for Nintendo Switch onFeb. 12, 2021. New amiibo figures Cat Mario and Cat Peach will also be released at the same time as the game.

In addition to this, Nintendo has also announced Super Mario All-Stars for Nintendo Switch Online, which is available starting today. Players can also enjoy a new unique Super Mario Bros. game called Super Mario Bros. 35. It will be available for a limited time and will launch on October 1st.