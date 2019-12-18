Super Smash Bros Ultimate Is The Best Selling Console Game of the Decade In Japan

Super Smash Bros Ultimate the best selling console game of the decade. It has sold more than any other game on PS3, PS4, Wii U and Switch in Japan.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the fastest-selling games on the Nintendo Switch, and it continues to do really well. The latest update from Famitsu has given the game a life-to-date sales figure of 3.383 million which makes it the best selling console game of the decade.

It has outsold Monster Hunter World on PS4, Final Fantasy XIII on PS3, and Splatoon 2 on the Nintendo Switch to claim this title. It is also one of the best selling Smash Bros. games in the franchise outselling Brawl and 3DS version of Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo has continued to release new fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The first fighter pass has added five new DLC fighters and they have confirmed another fighter pass will be released in the future. The post-launch support for the game has kept it active which helps in the game continuing to sell every week in Japan.