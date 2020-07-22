Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris update version 1.03 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Bandai Namco is continuing to improve the game with new patches. The latest implements a number of stability fixes and quality-of-life improvements. It also adds Icethorn/Goldflower Warrior Garb to Visualize Attire.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Update Version 1.03 Full Patch Notes

Improved system stability and quality of life.

Icethorn/Goldflower Warrior Garb has been added to Visualize Attire.

Here are the patch notes for the previous updates

Implemented Daily Quests.

Implemented CUBE items.

Raid Dungeons are now available. You can access them via the World Map.

Miscellaneous system tweaks.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.