Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition tops 1 million units sold on PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, the 2019 remastering of the 2008 RPG; has sold over 1 million copies on the PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC as announced by publisher Bandai Namco today.

Bandai Namco, to celebrate the occasion, is discounting the game’s digital version in Japan. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, which usually retails for 6,270 yen, is discounted to 4,827 yen on the PS4 or 3,384 yen for PS+ users and 3,385 yen for the Switch version.

We reviewed the game when it came out in 2019 and loved it just like we did when playing the original, read it here.