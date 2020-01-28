Tekken 7 update version 3.20 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Tekken 7 update 3.20 patch notes mention game balance adjustments for certain characters. One of the new features is My Replay and Tips that allows the player to view replays and suggestions for improvements are displayed along with i.

Tekken 7 Update Version 3.20 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

New feature “MY REPLAY & TIPS” In ”MY REPLAY & TIPS”, a player can view replays of their own matches. Suggestions for improvement are displayed along with the replay.

Battle balance adjustment Adjustments to game balance for certain characters were made. Please see the details from this page .

Adjustments to frame data information for certain moves were made. Corrected the unintentional display of data in specific circumstances for certain moves.



The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.