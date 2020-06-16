Tekken 7 update version 3.22 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game makes a set of balance adjustments related to the character Fahkumran. A couple of bugs have also been fixed with this update.

Get the complete Tekken 7 update 3.22 patch notes below.

Tekken 7 Update Version 3.22 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The following features have been adjusted in the version 3.32 update

Balance adjustments for certain characters PS4® Xbox One STEAM

Please see details below. Also, balance adjustments made in previous updates can be view here.

※Recorded battles in MY REPLAY&TIPS from previous versions cannot be used after this update due to the change of battle balance.

Modification for ARMOR KING’s customize items PS4®Xbox One STEAM

Modify the issue that ARRANGE STYLE (Type A) which is the ARMOR KING’s lower body item does not appear in the treasure battle.

Character Command Details of Update Fahkumram – ・Increased size of Fahkumram’s hit box when damage is taken, allowing for the opponent’s attack to connect more easily

・Reduced pushback from Fahkumram’s head, allowing for the opponent’s attack to connect more easily

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.