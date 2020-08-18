Tekken 7 update version 3.33 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Bandai Namco has released a new update for the game today. It implements a number of fixes and adjusts game balance. One of the new features is the ability to skip-turn in Player Matches. Another feature that has been added with this update is an indicator when a stage is selected at random during Player Matches Versus screen.

Get the complete Tekke 7 update 3.33 patch notes below.

Tekken 7 Update Version 3.33 Full Patch Notes (August 18 Update)

– Added a skip-turn feature to Player Matches.

– Added an indicator to the Player Matches Versus screen when the stage is selected at random.

– Made adjustments to game balance.

– Fixed various bugs.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.