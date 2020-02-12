The Division 2 Update Version 1.16 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 update version 1.16 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 brings a new expansion for the game significantly revamping many important content and gameplay mechanics. Here are the full The Division 2 update 1.16 patch notes.

New content

Main missions

New Specialization

Firewall

Firewall is our sixth Specialization and is equipped with a K8-Jetstream Flamethrower. Additionally, Firewall is equipped with the Striker Shield, allowing for an aggressive playstyle.

Classified Assignments

Exotic weapon

Chameleon

Weapons

Hardcore Mode

Leaving a group while in a downed state will now cause the character to perish.

Disconnecting from the server while being in a downed state will now cause the character to perish.

Gameplay changes

Added additional exotic weapons to the wall in the Shooting Range.

Players will now respawn at the last checkpoint in a mission when restarting the game.

Balancing changes

[Nerf] Status effect diminishing returns have been adjusted to reduce the duration of immune effects.

Store

The Warlords of New York Expansion is now live for pre-purchase! Included with the purchase is the new Level 30 Character Boost that is going live today with Episode 3. This is primarily designed to allow new and returning players to have an option to jump right into the narrative of the expansion, if they so desire.

We are also introducing a purchasable Level 30 Character Boost for 2000 Premium Credits, about 20€ or your regional equivalent, that is mainly offered for players that wish to stay at base game but catch up right with the end game, as well as for players that want to get their alts to the Level 30 end-game faster. Since the Level 30 Boost is bundled with the Warlords of New York purchase, players owning the expansion will not be able to purchase the Level 30 Character Boost.

Level 30 Boost is currently not available for purchase on PlayStation 4 and will become purchasable on the platform at the same time as the Warlords of New York expansion.

Warlords of New York purchase – includes Level 30 Character boost – unlimited time use

Textiles are now live! When receiving a duplicate from a Standard Apparel Cache, players will now receive textiles that can be used to directly purchase a wide variety of apparel items in the store.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused Explosive damage to shields to not correctly scale with the PVP modifier.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash in Conflict modes under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that allowed fast travelling to off-site activities despite a player in the group not having access. This prevented all party members from accessing off-site activities.

Fixed an issue that caused hair to clip through the Black Tusk Combat Uniform cap on female characters.

Fixed an issue that caused the “MK5 Scope”, “Special Forces 9mm Mag”, “Fixed Tightly Packed Magazine” and “Stiff Integrated Spring” blueprints to be missing from the crafting bench.

Fixed an issue causing the Cluster Seeker Mines to reach unintended targets and getting stuck as a result.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to become stuck in the revive animation when reviving an ally that was being revived by the Reviver Hive. Reviveception…

Fixed an issue that could cause the agent to equip a primary weapon after using a Skill while having the Specialization Weapon equipped, instead of switching back to the Specialization Weapon.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to fast travel to a position they were hovering over instead of travelling to the previously locked in position.

Fixed an issue that could cause group members’ weapons to appear on the megamap when playing Darpa Research Lab and The Pentagon missions.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to disconnect when interacting with a prop in the Pentagon Safe House.

Fixed an issue that could cause player skills to not do damage to enemy’s weak points during The Pentagon mission.

Fixed an issue that caused water ripple VFX to play in unintended areas during The Pentagon mission.

Fixed an issue that caused enemies and props to be visible through doors when replaying The Pentagon mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the gate in the Welcome Center to close before players are able to advance, after finishing the Pentagon Breach introduction mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemy Drones in The Pentagon mission to not attack the player if the agent targeted them with a Turret.

Fixed an issue that caused a door to stay opened unintentionally when replaying DARPA Research Lab on Normal, Hard or Challenging difficulties.

Fixed an issue that could cause an area to not be visible while shutting down the power terminals in The Pentagon mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Bioreactor to not have collision under certain circumstances in the DARPA Research Lab mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause a door to not open after finishing the DARPA Research Lab mission, rendering the agent unable to loot the area.

Fixed an issue that caused lighting issues when free roaming in the DARPA Research Lab mission after completion.

Fixed an issue that could cause players spawning in an explosion when logging in, after disconnecting during the Pentagon Breach introduction mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause Brenner’s mortar voice over to play but not shooting a mortar in the DARPA Research Lab mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemy NPCs to continue to spawn even after the player has killed the boss encounter in the DARPA Research Lab mission.

Changed the wording from “Defend the Loading Bay” to “Survive the Assault” in the DARPA Research Lab mission to make the objective clearer.

Fixed an issue that could caused several props to go missing in the final cinematic for completing the DARPA Research Lab mission on Story difficulty.

Fixed an issue that could cause a NPC to become stuck in the Manning National Zoo mission, causing players to be unable to progress.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to be unable to interact with the explosives prop in the Tidal Basin stronghold after respawning.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Monorail to not be available under certain circumstances in the Manning National Zoo mission.

Fixed a missing breadcrumb waypoint during the “Locate Emeline” objective in the Manning National Zoo mission.

Fixed a pathing issue that could cause NPCs to become stuck in the Invaded Grand Washington Hotel mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause weapon audio to be delayed during the introduction mission of the Base of Operations.

Fixed an issue that caused a door explosion audio to be out of sync in the Invaded Manning National Zoo mission on PS4.

Fixed an issue that could cause Cassie Mendoza to not spawn.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to immediately be teleported when outside of a playable area, instead of after the countdown.

Fixed an issue that could cause tutorials to be spammed in the UI if the player open and closed the UI repeatedly.

Fixed an issue that caused “Targeted Loot” to not highlight Gear Mods and Skill Attachments in the loot inspection menu.

Fixed an issue that caused EMP Grenades to not be restocked when opening grenade ammunition boxes.

Fixed an issue that caused the Gear Score to be displayed instead of the actual player level when playing in Hardcore Mode Beta.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in the Inspect UI when inspecting another player after being downed in the Dark Zone.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera position to remain fixed when selecting any item from any category in the Inventory tab and exiting the menu abruptly.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Cover to Cover tutorial not working properly, causing no other tutorials to trigger.

Fixed an issue that could cause the loot beam to not be minimized when scoping towards it.

Fixed an issue that caused a “Outside Playable area” notification to appear whenever a player entered any Thieves Den safe rooms in Dark Zone West.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemy NPCs to not spawn from manholes in the Marina Supply Route Classified Assignment.

Fixed several clipping issues in the in-game Apparel store.

Fixed clipping issues for several Apparel items.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to be unable to interact with the levers to open and destroy the Manifold during the “Destroy the Manifold” objective in the Kenly Metro Station Investigation area, if the player had previously died or the timer for the objective ran out.

Fixed an incorrect text being shown when completing a Mastery in Kenly College.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Aggressive Recon talent of the Tip of the Spear Gear Set to have a delayed activation for the player wearing the set under certain circumstances.

Fixed several clipping issues for gear items.

Fixed the “Cascade Mask” and “Cascades Mask Replica” icons not matching the items’ models.

Made streaming improvements in several areas of the game to combat the invisible walls players have been experiencing.

Fixed several issues with cover not working properly.