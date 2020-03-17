Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. Get the full The Division 2 update 1.19 patch notes below.
The Division 2 Update Version 1.19 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- We are temporarily disabling the ability to reset seasonal manhunts to prevent lost progression towards a manhunt. This is a temporary solution while we are working on a more permanent fix meant to release later in March. Once the final fix is implemented, we will reactive the ability to reset manhunts.
- Fixed a progression blocker where an NPC became stuck at the last stage in Castle Clinton.
- Fixed an issue that granted an incorrect number of Specialization Points per SHD level.
- Fixed an issue where blue quality items dropped from regular NPCs in the DZ regardless of player max level.
- Fixed an issue where players would gain multiple seasonal caches.
- Fixed an issue with seasonal cache rewards becoming contaminated if players leveled in the season whilst in the DZ.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from gaining seasonal XP from DZ activities.
- Fixed an issue where enemy NPCs would disappear at The Nest Control Point, halting progress at the “defend stage”.
- Fixed an issue that prevented completion of The Nest Control Point on challenging difficulty.
- Fixed an issue that would cause some NPCs to be stuck at spawn in various Control Points.
- Fixed some puzzle reset issues on all Hunter encounters.
- Fixed an issue causing Hunter encounters to give too many keys.
- If you received too many keys, you won’t receive new keys until your completed encounters match your amount of keys.
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.