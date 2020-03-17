Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. Get the full The Division 2 update 1.19 patch notes below.

The Division 2 Update Version 1.19 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

We are temporarily disabling the ability to reset seasonal manhunts to prevent lost progression towards a manhunt. This is a temporary solution while we are working on a more permanent fix meant to release later in March. Once the final fix is implemented, we will reactive the ability to reset manhunts.

Fixed a progression blocker where an NPC became stuck at the last stage in Castle Clinton.

Fixed an issue that granted an incorrect number of Specialization Points per SHD level.

Fixed an issue where blue quality items dropped from regular NPCs in the DZ regardless of player max level.

Fixed an issue where players would gain multiple seasonal caches.

Fixed an issue with seasonal cache rewards becoming contaminated if players leveled in the season whilst in the DZ.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from gaining seasonal XP from DZ activities.

Fixed an issue where enemy NPCs would disappear at The Nest Control Point, halting progress at the “defend stage”.

Fixed an issue that prevented completion of The Nest Control Point on challenging difficulty.

Fixed an issue that would cause some NPCs to be stuck at spawn in various Control Points.

Fixed some puzzle reset issues on all Hunter encounters.

Fixed an issue causing Hunter encounters to give too many keys. If you received too many keys, you won’t receive new keys until your completed encounters match your amount of keys.



The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.