Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 update version 1.24 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 adds to the overall update size and bumps the combined download size of all updates to 67 GB. It is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This is officially labeled as Title Update 10 by Ubisoft.

Get the complete Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 update 1.24 patch notes below.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Update Version 1.24 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

New Season – Keener’s Legacy

A new season is almost upon us! Starting on June 23rd, Keener’s Legacy offers 12 weeks of in-game activities and unique rewards. Season 2 brings a new Seasonal Manhunt, new Leagues, a new Global event and new unique rewards, as well as an Apparel Event.

New Manhunt tasking you to take on 5 rogue agents over a 12-week period starting June 23rd. Bring down all five to unlock the new Healing Trap skill variant.

New Global Event Hollywood

New Apparel Event Phoenix Down

New Leagues Termite, Luna, Huntsman and Titan.

New Rewards 2 new Exotics 1 new Gear Set 2 new Named Weapons 2 new Named Gear 1 new Brand Set

Participating in the activities above will earn players Season experience contributing to their Season level.

Playing Conflict will contribute XP by gaining Conflict Levels beyond 30.

Playing in the Dark Zone will contribute XP by gaining DZ Levels beyond 30.

New Raid – Operation Iron Horse

The True Sons have taken over a Foundry to develop new weapons and threaten to destroy everything the Division has worked for.

New bosses, puzzles and rewards!

Level 40 version available on June 30th, followed the next week by the level 30 version.

Discovery mode will become available at a later date.

Unique Rewards 2 new Exotics 2 new Gear Sets New cosmetic rewards

Further details will become available closer to the raid’s release in late June.

Balance and Bug Fixes

Title Update 10 is bringing our first large balance pass following the release of Warlords of New York. Beyond the addition of new content, the update focuses on three main aspects mainly game health through bug fixes and balancing, generosity by increasing your chances to receive a high-quality item as loot and increasing overall player power. Scroll down for a full list of bug fixes, balancing changes and gameplay tweaks.

Missing Localized Audio

We wanted to inform you about an issue with localized audio that will be present when we launch Title Update 10 and Season 2. While the team was able to work from home to get this update ready, with your help testing the content on the PTS, we unfortunately were not able to record all localized audio content for TU10. With everything going on in the world, our top priority is the well-being of our teams, including our voice actors. Of course, we will start working on recording the missing audio with our partners when it is safe to do so and, in some cases, we were able to get things started already. Adding the localized files to the game as soon as we can in one of our next updates is an absolute priority for the team. This only affects Seasonal content. Operation Iron Horse audio is fully localized.

If you are currently playing with a non-English client, you don’t have to change anything going into Title Update 10. When localized audio is missing you will just hear the English audio instead. Subtitles have been localized and can be activated in the ingame options.

As work continues, we will update you on the progress of the integration here on the forums and on State of the Game.

Thank you and stay safe!

New Exotics

SRS Sniper Rifle: Mantis

Your scoped view displays additional information about enemies not targeting you

Your scoped view highlights enemy weakpoints

Headshot and weak point damage against enemies not targeting you amplified by 50%

Headshot kills reset the cooldown of the Decoy skill. This bonus will wait until the Decoy goes on cooldown if currently active

Mask: Vile

Status effects also apply a damage over time debuff for 10s

Total damage dealt is equal to 50% of your concussion grenade damage and increased by your status effect attributes

Double Barrel Rifle: The Ravenous (Operation Iron Horse)

On trigger-pull, fire both barrels at once

When fired from the right shoulder, hits add offensive primers, and defensive primers when fired from the left shoulder

Hits from one shoulder will detonate all of the opposite shoulder’s primers when present

When detonated or affected enemy is killed, each offensive primer deals 100% weapon damage, while each defensive primer grants +4% bonus armor and +10% amplified damage to armor plates for 5s

Primer effectiveness is doubled at 10 stacks

Magnum Pistol: Regulus (Operation Iron Horse)

Headshot kills create a 5m explosion, dealing 400% weapon damage and applying bleed to all enemies hit.

High accuracy and base damage

New Gear Sets

Eclipse Protocol (Season 2)

Core: Skill Tier (Yellow)

2: +15% Status Effects

3: +15% Skill Haste and +30% Hazard Protection

4: “Indirect Transmission” Your status effects now spread on kill to all enemies within 15m and refresh 50% of the duration.

Chest talent: “Proliferation” Increases Indirect Transmission range from 15m to 20m and refresh percentage from 50% to 75%

Backpack talent: “Symptom Aggravator” Amplifies all damage you deal to status affected targets by 15%

Foundry Bulwark (Operation Iron Horse)

Core: Armor (Blue)

2: +10% Armor

3: +3% Armor Regeneration

4: “Makeshift Repairs” Whenever you or your shield take damage, 20% of that amount is repaired to both over 15s

Chest talent: “Process Refinery” Increases Makeshift Repairs from 20% to 30% over 15s

Backpack talent: “Improved Materials” Increases Makeshift Repairs speed from 15s to 10s

Future Initiative (Operation Iron Horse)

Core: Skill Tier (Yellow)

2: +30% Repair Skills

3: +30% Skill Duration and +15% Skill Haste

4: “Ground Control” Increases you and your allies’ total weapon and skill damage by 15% when at full armor

When you repair an ally, you and all allies within 5m of you are also repaired for 60% of that amount

Chest talent: “Tactical Superiority” Increases Ground Control damage bonus from +15% to +25%

Backpack talent: “Advanced Combat Tactics” Increases Ground Control proximity repair from 60% to 120%

New Gear Brand

Walker, Harris & Co.

Core: Weapon Damage (Red)

1: +5.0% Weapon Damage

2: +5.0% Damage to Armor

3: +5.0% Damage to Health

New Named Weapons

Mechanical Animal (SIG 556) with Future Perfection Weapon kills grant +1 skill tier for 19s. Stacks up to 3 times. Weapon kills at skill tier 6 grant overcharge for 15s. Overcharge Cooldown: 90s

Harmony (Resolute MK47) with Perfectly In Sync Hitting an enemy grants +20% skill damage for 5s. Using a skill or damaging an enemy with a skill grants +20% weapon damage for 5s. Damage increases are doubled while both buffs are active at the same time.



New Named Gear

Matador (Walker, Harris & Co. backpack) with Perfect Adrenaline Rush When you are within 10m of an enemy, gain 23% bonus armor for 5s. Stacks up to 3 times. Cooldown: 5s Chainkiller (Walker, Harris & Co. chest) with Perfect Headhunter. After killing an enemy with a headshot, your next weapon hit within 30s deals 150% of that killing blow’s damage in addition to it. Damage is capped to 800% of your weapon damage. This is raised to 1250% if your headshot damage is greater than 150%.



New Skill Variant

Repair Trap The Repair Trap deploys a line of small devices capable of repairing friendlies in their proximity. Note: The Repair Trap will not be available in-game until the Seasonal prime target unlocks in August.



New Talents

Weapon Talent: Future Perfect

Weapon kills grant +1 skill tier for 15s. Stacks up to 3 times.

Weapon kills at skill tier 6 grant overcharge for 15s.

Overcharge Cooldown: 90s

Weapon Talent: In Sync

Hitting an enemy grants +15% skill damage for 5s.

Using a skill or damaging an enemy with a skill grants +15% weapon damage for 5s.

Damage increases are doubled while both buffs are active at the same time.

Backpack Talent: Adrenaline Rush

When you are within 10m of an enemy, gain 20% bonus armor for 5s. Stacks up to 3 times.

Cooldown: 5s

Chest Talent: Headhunter

After killing an enemy with a headshot, your next weapon hit within 30s deals 125% of that killing blow’s damage in addition to it.

Damage is capped to 800% of your weapon damage. This is raised to 1250% if your headshot damage is greater than 150%.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.