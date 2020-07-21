Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 update version 1.25 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes. The missing audio from Keener’s Legacy has been added with this update in addition to missing subtitles for collectibles. For the full information on The Division 2 update 1.25, check out the patch notes below.

The Division 2 Update Version 1.25 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Audio & Subtitles

Added missing audio for Keener’s Legacy collectibles. You can find more information regarding the delay here.

Added missing subtitles for Keener’s legacy collectibles.

Weapons

Changed maximum Rifle ammo capacity from 280 to 420

Gear

Forge (named holster)

Shield health bonus increased from +10% to +50%

Gear Sets

Foundry Bulwark 3-piece gear set bonus

Armor regeneration lowered from +3% to +1%

Added +50% shield health

Loot

Increased minimum item power and chances for higher power items for several difficulties, resulting in higher average rolls overall Slight increase on Challenge Bigger increase on Heroic and Legendary

Sealed Caches Increased power of items from Field Proficiency and Dark Zone caches to be on par with Heroic tier loot (up from Challenge) Increased power of items from Clan caches to be on par with Legendary tier loot (up from Heroic) Increase of item power of Legendary tier loot also affects all season caches

Moved general pool Exotics from mission final boss loot to mission completion rewards This means that an Exotic that drops as loot from a final boss in a mission will either be the Exotic specific to the mission (e.g. The Bighorn in Legendary missions) or an Exotic from the current targeted loot pool, but not a random different Exotic. These extra random Exotics can still be awarded with the same frequency but are acquired as an Exotic Cache from the mission completion rewards instead.



Skills

Chem Launcher

Reinforcer repair over time strength increased by 11%

Reinforcer ammo lowered from 3 to 2 at skill tier 0

Reinforcer now gains +1 ammo at skill tier 4

Firestarter base ammo lowered from 2 to 1

Firestarter now gains +1 ammo at skill tier 4

Riot Foam now gains +1 ammo at skill tier 4

Oxidizer now gains +1 ammo at skill tier 4

Hive

Increased base duration of all hive variants from 50s to 180s

Restorer Hive base range increased from 6m to 8m

Restorer Hive range increase per skill tier reduced from +20% to +10%

Restorer Hive charges lowered from 12 to 8 at skill tier 0

Restorer Hive now gains +4 charges per skill tier

Restorer Hive drone speed increased from +5% to +10% per skill tier

Restorer Hive repair strength increased from +120% to +140% during overcharge

Restorer Hive range increased from +175% to +200% during overcharge

Stinger Hive now gains +5% drone speed per skill tier

Stinger Hive now gains +80% drone speed during overcharge

Reviver Hive charges lowered from 4 to 1 at skill tier 0

Reviver Hive base cooldown lowered from 240s to 180s

Reviver Hive now gains +1 charge per skill tier

Reviver Hive now gains +5% drone speed per skill tier

Reviver Hive range increased from +75% to +100% during overcharge

Booster Hive charges lowered from 12 to 8 at skill tier 0

Booster hive now gains +4 charges per skill tier

Booster Hive no longer increases weapon damage

Booster Hive buff effect now increases hazard protection, in addition to weapon handling and melee damage

Booster Hive drones now cleanse status effects from the player on hit

Booster Hive buff amount increased from +10% to +20% at skill tier 0

Booster Hive stim efficiency increased from +10% to +33% per skill tier

Booster Hive now gains +5% drone speed per skill tier

Artificer Hive charges lowered from 10 to 8 at skill tier 0

Artificer Hive now gains +4 charges per skill tier

Artificer Hive now gains +10% range per skill tier

Artificer Hive now gains +10% drone speed per skill tier

Artificer Hive skill refresh increased from +1s to +3s at skill tier 0

Artificer Hive skill refresh increased from +20s to +22s during overcharge

Artificer Hive now gains +100% range during overcharge

Artificer Hive now gains +150% skill haste during overcharge

Trap

Shock Trap base cooldown increased from 50s to 60s

Shock Trap base duration increased from 30s to 60s

PvP Modifiers

Assault rifle damage increased by 9%

Striker drone damage increased by 38%

Firestarter chem launcher explosion damage reduced by -50%

Deployed player skills now take 4x more damage from hostile players

Bug Fixes

Fixed a delay between the EMP Sticky Bomb exploding and the start of the cooldown.

Fixed a delay between the Firefly skill being destroyed and the start of the cooldown

Fixed the Blinder Firefly failing to blind enemies.

Fixed the Blinder Firefly cooldown starting before the effect ends if the player has not selected the maximum number of targets.

Fixed the Demolisher Firefly not working on Support Stations in Legendary difficulty.

Fixed inconsistent health at different skill tiers for the Striker Drone.

Fixed Special Field Research not granting Apparel Cache rewards.

Fixed a PC/Stadia issue causing players to be sent to the Inspect menu when attempting to buy weapon skins with a control.

Fixed an issue causing Keener’s defender drone to become invulnerable when affected by a jammer pulse.

Fixed the “Eliminate Guardians with another Guardian’s explosion” challenges not completing in the Guardian Global Event.

Fixed an issue where only one of Lieutenant Gray bodyguards would deploy their shields in Operation Iron Horse.

Fixed an issue where players could spawn inside spawn closets in Operation Iron Horse.

Fixed multiple instances of robotic NPC voices encountered in missions.

Fixed missing image for the Thermite Outfit in the in-game rewards menu.

Fixed Termite league activities appearing as completed under certain circumstances.

Fixed several crafting materials not being shared when purchasing the material sharing perk.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to spawn another Javier Kajika if defeated very quickly.

Fixed named NPC Alexandra “Tidy” Popov not spawning during the final boss fight in the invaded version of the Space Administration H.Q.

Fixed a UI only issue on the Trauma Specialist talent where it states “REQUIRED” but gives no further context.

Fixed missing League Timer on Stadia.

Fixed missing leaderboards in the Base of Operations and Haven.

Fixed FPS drop when opening multiple leaderboards.

Fixed duplicate clan mates in the Top Clan leaderboards.

Fixed the inability to remove facial hair at the Barber.

Fixed incorrect texts being displayed for the Crafting Material Cache in season reward previews

Fixed incorrect GearScore ranges being displayed in the World Tier crafting bench upgrade blueprints

Fixed an issue where some brand, raid and other gear set crafting materials were not shared even if the material sharing perk was purchased: Walker, Harris & Co. “RNGR” Polymers Ironworks Base Materials Ironworks Bulwark Alloy Ironworks Future Fabric System Corruption Data Core Strikers Battlegear Plating Eclipse Protocol Membrane



The Division 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.