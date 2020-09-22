Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 update version 1.27 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for The Division 2 starts the third season in the game. Some of the new additions are a new Seasonal Manhunt, new Leagues, a new Global event and new unique rewards, as well as an Apparel Event.

You can get the complete The Division 2 update 1.27 patch notes below.

The Division 2 Update Version 1.27 Full Patch Notes

Title Update 11 – Patch Notes

New Season – Concealed Agenda

A new season is almost upon us! Starting on September 22nd, Concealed Agenda offers 12 weeks of in-game activities and unique rewards. Season 3 brings a new Seasonal Manhunt, new Leagues, a new Global event and new unique rewards, as well as an Apparel Event.

New Manhunt tasking you to take on 5 rogue agents over a 12-week period starting September 22nd. Bring down all five to unlock the new Shrapnel Trap skill variant. Bardon Schaeffer, Leader of the BTSU Unit of the Black Tusk is this Season’s prime target.



New Global Event SHD Exposed.

New Apparel Event Last Resort.

New Leagues Shade, Wraith, Dusk & Belfry.

New Rewards 2 new Exotics 1 new Gear Set 2 new Named Weapons 2 new Named Gear 1 new Brand Set



Participating in the activities above will earn players Season experience contributing to their Season level.

Playing Conflict will contribute XP by gaining Conflict Levels beyond 30.

Playing in the Dark Zone will contribute XP by gaining DZ Levels beyond 30.

New PvE Game Mode: The Summit

Title Update 11 introduces the new PvE game mode The Summit for free to all owners of the Warlords of New York expansion. The Summit brings agents to a skyscraper occupied by hostile factions, and as you progress towards the top the difficulty gradually will increase, and you will start seeing more ruthless enemies standing in your way. The Summit is designed to be highly replayable and also meant to offer a challenge to everybody, from our most dedicated agents to our newer agents. Floors will be different each time you fight your way through the building, as floors are randomly selected from a number of preset designs and gets populated by random AI spawns.

Progression throughout the floors is saved at specific rally points, and players can leave and jump back in where they left off without losing their progress. The total time to reach floor 100, and thus unlock all the difficulties, can vary greatly depending on the players skills and equipment as well as their team configuration

Highly replayable PvE game mode

100 floors to fight your way through

Checkpoint system

Unique rewards

Based on PTS feedback, we have made the below improvements for the release of Title Update 11, but work to bring the mode closer to our vision for the mode has already begun for the interim Title Update 11.1 and beyond.

Added greater variety and diversity in objective types as you progress through The Summit.

Changed the Hostage revive timer to be longer, giving more leeway to reach them before the objective fails.

Increased the radius of the hack zone for EMP objectives.

Increased the amount of loot caches scattered around the building, which contents scale with difficulty.

Reduced number of directives on Legendary Floors 91-100. Now has 3 random directives (previously had 4).

We saw the PTS feedback about this and those who prefer the tougher difficulties will not need to grind through the first 50 floors if they don’t want to. We are by default unlocking Rally Points up to 51 (this is the start of Heroic floors)



In addition to the new objectives added in PTS Phase 2, there are a couple more coming for TU11

Adjusted frequency of certain objective types based on PTS data/feedback

Tuned Drone Ambush objective

Rogue Agent Encounters will be able to occur on Legendary Summit floors (still disabled for DC Strongholds)

Added exotic fireteams for Legendary (so occasionally you will see some unusual and challenging combinations of certain enemy types)

Crew Ambush will no longer occur on Legendary floors

New Feature: Appearance Mods

Appearance Mods (aka Transmog) will become available to you in Title Update 11, allowing for much greater customization of your Agent’s visual look. You will save the appearance of all obtained gear following the release of Title Update 11, allowing you to override your gear’s look with the gear of your choosing.

All gear is supported by Appearance Mods.

Weapons and Exotics are excluded.

Note: When logging in to TU11, you will need to log in to each of your characters to unlock the looks of all owned gear. This only needs to be done once and you do not need to save the gear to keep their looks available moving forward.



Operation Iron Horse Discovery Mode

Discovery mode of the Operation Iron Horse raid will be available to all players with Title Update 11.





New Exotics

MPX Submachine Gun: Backfire

Dealing damage to enemies adds a stack of +1% critical hit damage, up to 200 stacks, lasting 10s.

On reload, apply a 10s bleed to yourself, which deals 0.5% armor damage per stack.

Backpack: Memento

Enemies you kill drop a trophy on death. Collecting trophies provides both a short- and long-term buff, the first of which scales with the number of core attributes equipped and lasts 10s. +5% weapon damage per red core +10% bonus armor per blue core +5% skill efficiency per yellow core



For every trophy collected, gain an additional +1% weapon damage, +1% skill efficiency, and +0.1% armor regeneration for 300s. Maximum 30 stacks.

Chest: Ridgeway’s Pride

Shooting enemies within 10m applies bleed to the target.

Repair 1-25% of your armor per second for every enemy that is bleeding within 10m. 1 enemy: 1% 2 enemies: 4% 3 enemies: 9% 4 enemies: 16% 5 enemies: 25%



New Gear Set

Hunter’s Fury

An offensive gear set specializing in aggressive close combat.

Core: Weapon Damage (Red)

Set bonuses:

2+ Pieces +15% SMG Damage +15% Shotgun Damage

3+ Pieces +20% Armor on Kill +100% Health on Kill

4+ Pieces Apex Predator: Enemies within 15m receive a debuff, increasing your weapon damage against them by +20%. Killing a debuffed enemy with your weapon disorients other enemies within 5m, and amplifies weapon damage by 5% for 10s, stacking up to 5 times.

Chest Endless Hunger: Increases the duration of Apex Predator stacks from 10s to 30s.

Backpack Overwhelming Force: Increases the radius of disorient on Apex Predator kills from 5m to 10m.



New Skill Variant

Shrapnel Trap

The Shrapnel Trap scatters a minefield of small explosive devices that can attach to any surface (including enemies) and then detonate based on enemy proximity.

Note: This skill will become unlockable in-game when the Prime Target of Season 3 becomes available but is available on the PTS for feedback and testing purposes.

New Named Items

SIX12 Shotgun: The Mop

+10% Armor on Kill

KARD-45 Pistol: TDI “Kard” Custom

+1 Skill Tier when used

Belstone Armory Chest: Everyday Carrier

Perfectly Efficient: Using an armor kit has a 75% chance to not consume the armor kit. Specialization armor kit bonuses are increased by 100%.

Belstone Armory Backpack: Liquid Engineer

Perfect Bloodsucker: Killing an enemy adds and refreshes a stack of +12% bonus armor for 10s. Max stack is 10

New Gear Brand

Belstone Armory

A defensive brand set primarily focused on self-sustain and efficient repairs.

Core: Armor (Blue)

Set bonuses:

+1% Armor Regen +10% Armor on Kill +20% Incoming Repairs

New Weapons

Shotgun: SIX12

A compact, 6-round, cylinder-fed shotgun, optimal for close-quarters urban combat.

Pistol: KARD-45

Prototype semi-automatic pistol, chambered in .45 ACP, utilizing the same technology as the Vector, but in a much smaller package.

New Attribute: Skill Efficiency

Similar to Weapon Handling, Skill Efficiency is a new attribute that modifies multiple skill-focused attribute bonuses at the same time.

+1% Skill Efficiency is equal to:

+1% Skill Damage

+1% Skill Haste

+1% Skill Duration

+1% Skill Health

+1% Repair Skills

+1% Status Effects

Developer comment: Skill Efficiency is currently only available on the new “Memento” exotic backpack.

New Directives

Fragile Armor – (Replaces “Hard to Earn”): Armor breaks apply a stack of “Broken” to the agent up to a maximum of 4. Each stack of broken reduces an agent’s max armor by 20%. Using an armor kit removes one stack of Broken.

Scavenged Skills – (Replaces “Cool Skills”): Skill cooldowns do not progress on their own. Agents must collect Skill Parts as drops from enemies and broken weak points. Each part collected reduces cooldowns.

Gameplay Changes

Global Events

Developer Comment: After reviewing the Global Events as a whole, we decided that the Global Events introduced in Season 1 did not provide the power boost to agents that we desire. As such, the following global events have been re-worked to provide a significant boost to player power.

Guardians – The buff provided from killing a Guardian angel now grants the ability to penetrate guardian protection. In addition, the buff renews its duration with each kill, permitting agents to chain kills throughout an entire fireteam without necessarily defeating all guardians first. Additionally, defeating all guardians in a fireteam now prevents the surviving members from regaining protection for an amount of time based on their veterancy. (Standard enemies will not be able to receive protection for a long time, named enemies can regain protection quite quickly.) Finally, melee attacks against protected enemies will briefly rob those enemies of their protection.

Polarity Switch – The shock for shooting opposite-polarity enemies has been removed. Values for the strength of the stacking buff have been updated to provide a significant power boost to agents.

Reanimated – The green cloud produced by killing enemies with a headshot no longer harms agents. This cloud now heals agents and provides a significant boost to their firepower while standing within it. The green cloud continues to significantly harm enemies.

Mods

Mod slots on backpacks, chests, and masks are now generic, and no longer associated with a specific offensive, defensive, or utility mod type.

Mod slots on gear are no longer able to be recalibrated. Note: Any existing gear that has had its mod slot recalibrated prior to TU11 will have that recalibration automatically refunded, allowing a new attribute or talent to be recalibrated instead.



Added generic mod slots to all “improvised” crafting high end gear.

Developer comment: Any type of mod (red/blue/yellow) can now be placed in any mod slot, regardless of previous brand/set or exotic gear color association. Ex: You can now place a defensive or utility gear mod into an Airaldi backpack, without needing to recalibrate the mod slot from red to blue/yellow.

Defensive gear mods can now drop with disorient and ensnare resistances.

Loot

Rainbow loot Introduced weighing to gear attributes to reduce the amount of rainbow loot. The first non-core attribute has a higher chance to be of the same color as the core attribute



Added all new Season 3 weapons and gear to the general loot pool.

Added the new Season 3 brand to targeted loot rotation.

Season 2 Content

Updated Legacy Season cache to include weapons, gear set and named items from Season 2

Added Season 2 blueprints to general blueprint loot pool

Removed Season 2 level requirements from season 2 Exotics from all sources

Mantis and Vile can now be acquired from general Exotic sources (e.g. targeted loot, Exotic Caches) without any conditions

Balance

Named Items

Deathgrips: Increased the armor on kill from +5% to +10%

Gear Sets

Eclipse Protocol Lowered Indirect Transmission on kill status effect spread from 15m to 10m Proliferation now increases the range of Indirect Transmission from 10m to 15m Increased Symptom Aggravator damage amplification from 15% to 30%



Talents

Obliterate: Increased the number of maximum stacks of total weapon damage from 15 to 25

PvP

Reduced the global PvP damage modifier from 0.35 to 0.3

Reverted previous change to pistol PvP damage modifiers to pre-10.1 values (buff)

Small increase to all shotgun, rifle, and MMR PvP damage modifiers to match global damage reduction and retain pre-TU11 time-to-kill

Slight reduction to overall SMG PvP damage

Lady Death’s Breathe Free weapon damage amplification effect lowered from 75% to 60% in PvP

Developer comment: The above changes should result in a small increase to TTK at medium/close range, while keeping rifles and MMRs deadly at long ranges.

Crusader, Reflector, and Striker shields now take 33% more damage in PvP

Riot Foam Chem Launcher base ensnare duration lowered from 3s to 2s in PvP

Firewall specialization talent Fiery Response no longer applies a 5m burn on armor break in PvP

Eclipse Protocol’s Indirect Transmission on kill status effect spread lowered from 15m to 5m in PvP (7m with Proliferation chest talent)

Headhunter buff duration lowered from 30s to 5s in PvP

Headhunter damage bonus lowered from 40% to 20% in PvP (25% with Perfect Headhunter)

Audio Improvements

Title Update 11 brings significant memory optimizations for audio, which should resolve the audio loss issues reported by players since TU10.

Bug Fixes