The Last of Us Part 2 Factions Multiplayer Gameplay Footage Has Leaked

The Last of Us Part 2 will get a multiplayer mode as confirmed by Naughty Dog, but it was not available at launch. New gameplay footage has now emerged showing a snippet of gameplay from Factions.

The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the most high-profile games that has leaked ahead of its release. First, it was a major story twist that leaked before the launch of the game, now it is the multiplayer itself.

Naughty Dog had shared an update on the status of the multiplayer confirming that it is in development but they will release it at a later date. This appears to be the case based on this leaked footage that is appropriately labeled as “Factions 2”, which was the name for the multiplayer in the original The Last of Us.

The footage shown here is from a debug build of the game. It has a lot of bugs but it does provide a glimpse into the new direction for the multiplayer in the sequel to The Last of Us.

Naughty Dog hasn’t shared anything regarding the status of the multiplayer so far, but it is possible that they might provide a beta for the multiplayer before making its launch for the general public. In any case, it is nice to see that Factions is returning again in the sequel.