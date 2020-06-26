The Last of Us Part 2 Has Sold Through 4 Million Copies

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that the sales of The Last of Us Part 2 have reached more than 4 million copies in three days.

The game managed to sell through this number faster than any of the PS4 exclusives including God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man. It was released on June 19 and the sell-through number is reported as a June 21. This makes it the fastest-selling game in the history of first-party PlayStation exclusives.

Neil Druckmann, who is the creative director on The Last of Us Part 2 and the vice president at Naughty Dog shared the following message.

We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week. We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar.

The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog. We can imagine no greater honor than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone.

The Last of Us Part 2 is out now exclusively for the PS4. The game is also confirmed to support the PS5 at launch.