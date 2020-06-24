The Last of Us Part 2 Fans Have Signed a Petition For a Storyline Remake

The Last of Us Part II was released last week June 19th. Before the release, the game got an impressive rating on the internet. But it looks like some fans ain’t happy with how the the game settings is when it’s finally released, TLoUP 2 has been receiving some negative reviews from folks lately.

As seen on gamerjet, “Joel Miller” have signed a petition asking Sony and Naughty Dog to remake the storyline (which is definitely impossible).

“Joel Miller” who signed up for the petition has already gotten over 10,000 people standing with him on this petition and the number continues to increase over time.

It’s worth noting that the Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II is Uk best launched so far this year and also Sony’s fastest selling titles of entire PlayStation 4 generation (for me the petition won’t stop the game from making good sales record and a lot of people out there is good with what Naughty Dog and Sony offered.