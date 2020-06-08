The Last of Us Part 2 Update 1.01 Patch Notes, Adds Photo Mode and More

The Last of Us Part 2 already has a day one update available that apparently adds Photo mode and other features. Get the complete patch notes below.

The Last of Us Part 2 has a file size requirement of under 100 GB. It has been revealed that the file size of the game without any day one patch is 78 GB. Naughty Dog has apparently released a new update for the game ahead of its launch on June 19. This update adds photo mode and model viewer and implements some bug fixes.

You can have a look at The Last of Us Part 2 update 1.01 patch notes below.

The Last of Us Part 2 Update 1.01 Patch Notes

New Features: Photo Mode Concept Art Gallery Model Viewer



General bug fixes and improvements

Additional accessibility options

The game will be out on June 19, 2020, exclusively for the PS4. The game is developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.