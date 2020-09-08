The Last of Us Part 2 update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Naughty Dog has updated The Last of Us Part 2 today. This patch appears to fix some bugs but currently, there are no detailed patch notes that confirm the list of bugs that have been fixed. This update should be rather small in size so it is not a big hassle to download it.

The Last of Us Part 2 Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes

General bug fixes and improvements

