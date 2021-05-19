The Last of Us Part II Update 1.08 released on PS4/PS5

The Last of Us Part II Update 1.08 has just been released on PS5. The update was just seeded on PSN so details are sparse. Stay tuned to this post for more details.

The update brings forth the ability to play the game at 60fps on PS5 consoles. The performance update is one very welcomed allowing the PS5 to take full advantage of its extra power. Check out the full patch notes for The Last of Us: Part II 1.08 update on PS5 below:

The Last of Us Part II Update 1.08 Patch Notes for PS5

Added support to toggle target framerate between 30 FPS and 60 FPS on PS5 consoles.

