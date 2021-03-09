The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki gets major info blowout and gameplay revealed

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki, the upcoming Trails game by Falcom, got a ton of new info today including the long awaited gameplay.

Kuro no Kiseki will be the first game to use Falcom’s new engine they made specifically for the future of the Trails series. Expect more Trails centric features and aspects to be amplified with the new engine in play.

Kuro no Kiseki will star Van Akride, a 24 year old “Spriggan”; Agnes Claudel, a 16 year old Aramis High School first year student; Feri Al-Fayed, a 13 year old jager and Aaron Wei, a 19 year old with no affiliation.

Check out the gameplay videos below:

