The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel is getting an anime

Falcom announced today that the super successful The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series is getting a TV anime.

Being a long time Trails fan I’ve always wondered why the games don’t get an anime adaption, considering the god-tier stories and presentation. That want is finally getting its due with the Cold Steel anime, currently set for a 2022 release.

The anime series will be produced by Userjoy Technology, Funimation, SYOU and NADA Holdings.

We currently don’t have further information about the series and we have a lot of questions, but that will have to wait.

