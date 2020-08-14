The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Review (Switch)

I’ve been talking about how the Nintendo Switch would be the perfect platform for the Trails series. Luckily developers Falcom and publishers NIS America thought the same and prepped The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III for a Nintendo Switch release. Read on to find out how it fared in our review below:

Note: We’ve already reviewed The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III for the PS4, so this review will be about mainly the platform-specific changes. We recommend reading that review first before continuing with this, you can do that by clicking here.

Although I completed the PS4 version twice, a Standard run followed by Nightmare, my hype for the Switch release was off the charts and I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it.

The Trails series are all about grand stories with tons of dialogue and character interactions that are perfect to play on the go.

Playing the game for the third time my overall playtime was shorter at 45 hours compared to 100+ hours on my PS4 save files. During this time I noticed fewer performance issues than I was expecting. Comparing Cold Steel III’s Switch release to Ys VIII, I felt the overall experience performance-wise was much better.

There are a few frame rate drops in busy areas like town centers or when there’s a lot of characters on the screen at one time but I can’t really blame the port since the PS4 version had these as well. Luckily the battle system works smoothly which was my main concern when I heard about the port, so all good news there. I did experience a few crashes where the game would shut down during a cutscene, and the game getting stuck during a loading screen. However, these issues are very infrequent and shouldn’t take away from the experience.

I had realistic expectations coming into playing the Switch port of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III given NIS America’s previous efforts but it ended up being better than expected. With Trails of Cold Steel IV confirmed for a Switch release as well, it only makes me wish the port released alongside the PS4 release. Overall great game, good port, I’m happy and you should be playing it if you haven’t already.