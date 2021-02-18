The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD announced for Nintendo Switch, controls being re-done with new buttons-only option

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch as announced in the latest Nintendo Direct.

Skyward Sword was originally released for the Wii in 2011 and is the first game to take place in the series chronologically. The game’s story focuses on Link’s classic weapon – the Master Sword and how it was created.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will have the original’s controls re-done to translate the Wii’s motion controls to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons. Other than the motion controls there will also be a button-only control mode allowing players to use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or alternatives and the Nintendo Switch Lite which has in-built Joy-Cons.

The game will also have other notable changes and improvements, like the game running at 60fps now, check out the video below for the full run-down:

A set of themed Joy-Cons will be available alongside the release of the game, with one of them being themed on the Master Sword while the other one features the Hylian Shield.

Unfortunately a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch was not announced during the direct. Stay posted and we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.