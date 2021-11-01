The Ongoing Popularity Of Live Stream Gaming

The 21st century has been full of remarkable technological innovations in a variety of different fields, with a large majority of the focus being put into the online gaming world. Over the last decade, many services and platforms have been created to keep gamers keen to share their gaming experiences. For example, Twitch is just one platform where streamers can show their skills off in real-time for others to enjoy.

Without the crucial advances in live streaming technology, many gamers around the world would not be able to connect and share their skills and tips that others like to hear and learn from. Over the past few years, iconic video games such as GTA V and Fortnite have been streamed by video gamers to millions of Twitch viewers. The current 2021 highlights of streamers include games like Pokemon Fire Red and Mass Effect 3, which many gamers love to watch and get involved with.

Live streaming hasn’t just revolutionised the classic video online gaming world. Over the last decade the online casino industry has also taken vital inspiration from live gaming, with companies launching their own live casino services and also streamers live streaming their slot game playthroughs on YouTube. Whether playing live roulette of live blackjack with an online casino operator, or tuning into the likes of slot streamers like Craig Slots and The Bandit, adults can access live entertainment in a variety of ways on their computers.

The ongoing popularity in video game live streaming

Video game live streaming is increasing in popularity by the day. With an audience of over 728.8 million people live streaming, there is no doubt that people resorted to live streaming as their main form of entertainment over the past year. Two of the main live streaming platforms are Twitch and YouTube. Many gamers around the world have not only got to share their live gaming experience, but have also been given the opportunity to meet new people in chat rooms with the ongoing development of the features in the platforms. This allows gamers to have a dynamic and connected experience whilst gaming, and the industry continues to grow for gamers around the world looking to connect.

With a selection of popular online game streaming, even social media platforms like Facebook have increased in this sector. There are hundreds of popular video games that are constantly being streamed by gaming fans, such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. An article on gaming statistics from SullyGnome highlights that these three games alone account for almost 30,000,000 hours of watch time on Twitch in just a week!

The growth of slot game streaming & development of live casinos

As well as the popularity of video game streaming, there are other forms of live gaming which are proving to take over the gaming world. On popular platforms like YouTube, there are many gamers who live stream and share pre-recorded videos to their subscribers from a range of different game genres. Over the past few years, slot games have also become a popular type of game for YouTubers to stream online to their audience. With their friendly personalities and quirky commentary, these streamers are able to entertain their fans by playing a range of top slot games in the gambling industry.

The advancements in technology have also allowed online casino operators to showcase live casino games that show real-life dealers along with the sound effects of cards to give an authentic experience of a land-based casino. While online casinos were a huge hit for gamblers, the drawback of not having a real-life experience meant only one thing for the development of live casinos.

Broadcasted directly to your computer or mobile device, real human dealers from live casinos can offer a wide range of games to get involved with. There are many iGaming operators that provide a live gambling experience by supplying their 18+ customers with plenty of online casino games to play. With classic titles like Live Roulette, Monopoly Live, Lightning Roulette, and many more for you to choose from, the live gaming experience is one like no other and is already proving popular across the globe.