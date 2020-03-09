The Outer Worlds update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game makes further adjustments to the font scaling. I allows users to scale font and increase their size further. Get the full The Outer Worlds update 1.04 patch notes below.

The Outer Worlds Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

UI Changes

Font Scaling (added a setting to adjust the size of text throughout most UI)

Ultrawide Support (loading screens & cinematics)

Improved Font Visibility (coloring)

Multi Quest Map Tracking (can see inactive quests on the map and select them)

New Reticle HUD Setting Option “Aiming Only” (ADS or Scoped)

Fixed the Chromatic Aberration Setting not Saving

Gameplay Changes

New Invert “X-Axis” Setting

Added Toggle for Sprinting

Improved the quality of item drops when killing Manti-Queens

Fixed the effects of Encumbrance not working correctly with the Confidence Perk

