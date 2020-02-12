The Sims 4 update version 1.23 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game addresses some minor issues. Get the complete The Sims 4 update 1.23 patch notes below.

The Sims 4 Update Version 1.23 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Just a small update this time to address a couple of issues and enable the Maxis Curated filter on console. Not really a lot more to say so… erm… Here we go…

General Issues

Fixed some crashes that were occurring in Build Mode

The Maxis Curated filter in The Gallery will show the creations that have been carefully selected and reviewed and put in the spotlight.

We noticed that the pack detail pages weren’t showing pricing and sale information unless you went to the store pages. Now you can review the pricing information for the packs without leaving the game.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.