The Sims 4 update version 1.26 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a minor hotfix that seems to resolve crash-related bugs. The full details on The Sims 4 update 1.26 patch notes can be viewed below.

The Sims 4 Update Version 1.26 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Update 06/04/2020

PC: 1.63.134.1020 / Mac: 1.63.134.1220

Console: Version 1.26

Hello Simmers,

We have a small but important update for you to address some critical issues that affect all players across PC, Mac and Consoles. Thank you for your reports and assistance in tracking down these issues.

Fixed an issue in which the game crashed or quit upon loading game saves that were created prior to the June 3rd update or version 1.63.133.1220.

Fixed an issue in which Error code 122:1c9cf40 would appear and loaded the Manage World screen and prompted Simmers to restart the game.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.