The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This is the Meatgridner update which adds a special new gameplay mode, a new difficulty mode, and a new Katana weapon called “absolution” to the game.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes

The Meatgrinder Update

The bells have tolled. The dead are swarming. And you’re the only living thing in sight. It’s time for you to face The Meatgrinder. In this new update to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, you’ll be able to battle the undead in ways you never have before.

Face relentless waves of walkers in The Trial, a special mode with all game weapons unlockable, stamina and health boosts and where your wits, skills, and whatever you can craft in the midst of the chaos will be your staunchest allies. Choose your arena, score big points through creative kills, and see how long you can survive.

Do you want a more casual tour of New Orleans? Or maybe you consider yourself a hardened survivor? Try out the new difficulty option for the campaign for a new take on your undead adventure.

Finally, prove yourself as an apocalyptic samurai with the new katana weapon aspect: ‘Absolution’. If you are going to slice and dice those who dare challenge you, you might as well do it in style, and forgive their sins.

All this and more await you in The Meatgrinder.