Today, the video gaming industry has reached enormous proportions. Every year it only continues to develop, which indicates great prospects. So, according to the research, in 2019, the gaming industry brought in a total income of $ 151.9 billion.

Most people who are interested in gaming constantly face problems and difficulties in gameplay, and therefore they strive to improve their skills by watching various walkthroughs and let’s plays on their PC. Many people are also keen to share their skills and accomplishments in a particular game by posting videos on YouTube or to help others improve their skills by creating instructional videos.

But many are faced with the problem with which video software can record video on PC? There are many different programs with which you can do it, but it is better to use the tools available on Windows 10. In this article, you will learn how you can easily record video on a Windows PC.

What Is Video Recording?

Video recording, in this context, is capturing your computer screen with audio commentary; consider it as one of the equivalents of a screenshot. Screen recordings are great for teaching certain game tools or sharing ideas. If you want to start using this technique, start small. You can create a short gameplay video and share it with your friends or acquaintances.

It is worth saying that video recording is useful for both the video blogger and the viewers. After all, with the help of certain video software, you can record videos of the game. In addition, real-time training can be carried out.

Now that we understand what video recording is, let’s get down to business!

How to Record Gameplay in 5 Easy Steps

Choose Your Gameplay Recording Software

Before proceeding directly to the gameplay recording process, you must select the video software to record gameplay on your PC. You can choose between third-party and built-in tools.

If you prefer using third-party software, consider checking this website as it offers a variety of video recording and editing tools that are great for gamers.

If you don’t want to bother installing any additional software, consider using built-in tools. Windows10 offers an Xbox Game Bar for this purpose. It is suitable not only for simple videos but also for more complex and time-consuming projects. The resulting videos can be easily imported into various video editing applications. Recorded videos do not lose quality when imported into third-party programs. Also, the audio quality does not deteriorate at all during editing.

Prepare Yourself and Your Screen for Recording

Before recording the gameplay, it is worth tidying up your screen, that is, the desktop, if you will show it when recording the video. You should close all unnecessary browser windows and all private websites. You might also want to change your desktop wallpaper and turn off notifications that will distract you. You probably wouldn’t want your gaming video to be spoiled by annoying email alert sounds. In this case, you will have to record the entire process again. Nobody wants something like this to happen, and therefore you need to take care of such things in advance.

It’s also worth making a plan if it’s a tutorial video. After all, if your video is more than a few seconds long, it’s easy enough to forget what you wanted to tell. Therefore, you should write down all your thoughts and the sequence of the narrative so as not to reshoot the process several times.

Record Gameplay on PC Via the Game Bar

So now you can proceed to video recording. We will use the Xbox Game Bar to do this. It is a built-in recorder, a part of the Xbox software, which is installed by default on every Windows 10. That is why if you use Windows 10 on your PC, you do not need to download third-party applications because you can record the gameplay using the Game Bar recording feature directly.

To customize the game bar for better gaming experience, go to Settings> Gaming> Game bar. Then you need to enable the button to record game clips, screenshots, and broadcast using the Game bar.

After activating the game bar, you need to press the Win + G keyboard shortcut to open the game bar. After that, you will see a pop-up Game Bar widget menu with three options: Capture, Audio, and Performance.

Now you can move on to recording the game. To start recording a video, you just need to click on the Capture button. After starting the recording, the start button will change to a stop button. A timer will also appear in the top corner of your screen.

Stopping video recording is easy enough. All you need to do is press the Win + G key combination to bring up the game bar again and press the red stop button.

There’s one trick that will speed up the process several times. You can start and end the recording without opening the game bar. All you need to press is the Win + Alt + R key combination, and it will save you a lot of time.

Make Adjustments to Your Recording

It is not always possible to capture a perfect video the first time. If you managed to get the perfect take the first time around, congratulations! If so, you can skip this step. But it often happens that no matter how great the playthrough comes out, there are always small errors, for the sake of which it is a pity to rewrite the whole process. But, unfortunately, most people are afraid to edit the video, and therefore constantly create new and new takes until they make the perfect recording.

There is no need to be afraid to edit videos because this process is quite easy and does not require a lot of effort. If you accidentally say “um” too many times, start recording a little earlier, or take your time and take it easy before shooting. If even that doesn’t work, you can always cut out unnecessary parts while editing. Many programs can help you with video editing, but some of the best are Shotcut, Lightworks, and FXhome. With these programs, you do not need to shoot a few more takes, because you can easily cut out all unnecessary moments.

Save and Share Your Gameplay

Once you’ve captured and processed your video, you can share it with others. There are various ways to distribute your video. You can start by simply making a local file (mp4 file) out of the video and send it to your friends and family, so they appreciate your work and maybe give some tips. If you are already ready to publish videos, YouTube is one of the best platforms for this. If you’ve edited your video correctly and showed exactly what users are interested in, you can be sure that your gameplay will become popular.

Conclusion

This article was only one of many possible ways to record video. We believe that using Game Bar is one of the most convenient options, as it has many advantages over other applications. But you should still focus on your own needs. If this solution does not suit you, analyze the market and find an application that will satisfy all your needs.