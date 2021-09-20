Top games releases in September 2021 that you need to play

2021 feels like its blazing past us but luckily September is here and its bringing with it some amazing games to play. Here’s the games we’re looking forward to playing this month.

The Medium

The Medium released at the start of the year for PC and Xbox Series X|S but it finally releases on PS5 this month. The game is a third person psychological horror title by Bloober Team who is rumored to also be working on a Silent Hill game.

If you’re into horror titles, with there be very few on the new consoles, The Medium is worth a playthrough.

Tales of Arise

The long awaited next-gen Tales title is finally here in the form of Tales of Arise. The game is one of my favorite titles I’ve played all year and certainly a breath of fresh air in the JRPG and even the series itself. The game does a lot of things differently that Tales fans are used to however the charm is still there (doesn’t have a virtual online casino though).

Tales of Arise is probably the game I feel comfortable in saying is great enough to break through the western mainstream market, where the Tales series previously didn’t get the attention that it deserved.

Deathloop

Deathloop puts you in the shoes of Colt, an assassin stuck in a timeloop who has to kill eight targets which if he fails to do resets the timeloop over again. I’ve played a few hours of Arkane Lyon’s first person action adventure shooter and it’s certainly great.

The game take full advantage of the timeloop mechanic making the game replayable with each mission being able to be tackled using different strategies.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Kojima’s first game outside of Konami was pretty great and now its getting an enhanced release for PS5 in the form of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

The new release will include new story missions, new delivery vehicles, challenges, a racing game, previously PC exclusive content, new music and more.

Lost Judgment

Sequel to 2018-19’s Judgment by the amazing Ryu Ga Gotoku studio, creators of the Yakuza franchise, Lost Judgment releases later this month. The game is a direct sequel to the first with main character Takayuki Yagami out to investigate another major case. The RGG studio has been on a roll for a while, with their recent releases being super up to the mark.

I personally enjoyed the original Judgment a lot, you can read my review here, and Lost Judgment is set to improve the experience even further.

Which game are you looking forward to playing the most this month? Let us know in the comments.