Top Video Games with iGaming Activities

What once used to be a niche activity has recently blown into massive proportions in terms of revenue – the video gaming industry is thoroughly enjoyed worldwide. At present, millions of people indulge in this activity, thereby spending hours behind it.

In addition, there are video game tournaments with cash money prizes in millions and thousands of dollars. The video game industry exists hand-in-hand with the online gambling industry resulting in innovative solutions to money-making.

It was not much of a surprise when the two biggest industries collaborated to bring gamers and gamblers to casino games. So one can enjoy playing games at some online casino sites from New Zealand list and, at the same time, make money through the journey. Let us look at a few examples of video games used as casino games on online gambling platforms.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas game has been developed by Rockstar Games. This casino game makes use of more than one casino made available in the single-player mode of GTA: San Andreas. This video game is the fifth instalment in the gaming series. It was released in 2004, sending GTA fans crazy worldwide for the hype that is gathered.

San Andreas is the story of CJ, who used to be a member of the Grove Street Families gang. The members of the Grove Street Families gang left Liberty City only to return to San Andreas. This is after CJ’s mother passes away in a shooting at a drive-by. GTA: San Andreas requires players to work with cops, gang members, agents from the government to deal in shady places in San Andreas.

The casino game brings in players who can use their time playing at one of the three casinos at Las Venturas, the third city in the game. GTA players can visit the three casinos: Four Dragons Casino, Casino Floor, and Caligula’s Palace. Some of the casino games players can avail themselves of are slot machines, card games such as roulette, blackjack, poker, and wheel of fortune. The number of players gambled within the game increases one’s chance of making more wins as their gambling skills increase.

The Sims 3

The Sims is a popular simulation game that can keep players hooked for hours at a stretch. The Sims opened up a new world in the gaming industry as people started spending their time on a simulation instead of an intense action game. The most recent version of The Sims allows you to play on mobile. However, it was only in the third game that players could get hold of add-ons in exchange for coins. Among these add-ons featured the Lucky Simoleon Casino, where sims could gamble to increase their gambling skills.

The sims could play one of the four games at the Lucky Simoleon Casino – Let It Ride Roulette Table, The Triple Riches Slots O’Jackpots slot, Dead Man’s Hand Poker Table, Hit ‘em Harder Blackjack Table. Of course, users cannot actually play the game, but the sims have a fabulous time at the casinos.

Fallout: New Vegas

The Fallout series is made to be played from a first-person point of view. The backdrop of the game is a nuclear outcome in an apocalyptic world. The players are the survivors who protect themselves and look for shelter away from the mutants. Players are the main character in the franchise – Courier.

In the Fallout world, players can gamble at any one of the seven casinos available. The list includes Sierra Madre Casino, Atomic Wrangler Casino, and Ultra-Luxe Casino. The gaming gallery has slot games, roulette, blackjack, and lucky horses. The game of Caravan is also quite popular among the hippies and travellers in the game.

Red Dead Redemption Series

Rockstar Games is responsible for another fantastic franchise – Red Dead Redemption Series. In this series, players get to take the role of a cowboy far out in the west. The video game is the story of John Marston, who is an outlaw and is forced to bring back justice to his former gang. The Red Dead Redemption lets users play the part of Arthur Morgan, a member of the gang that Marston takes down.

Within the Red Dead Redemption 1, 2, and online games, the players can make use of a few casino games. The gambling establishments are saloons in that world where players could enjoy titles like Horseshoes, Poker, Blackjack, Five finger fillet, Dominos, and Liar’s Dice. However, gamblers can only play poker on Red Dead Online. Players can anticipate more casino games in this franchise very soon.

Concluding Thoughts

While video games are considered a great alternative for gambling, the video gaming industry has an estimated worth of $159.3 billion in 2020 and $268 billion by 2025. Gaming addiction has been classified as a disorder under the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the rampant Lootboxes and in-game purchases. 9% of gamers had borrowed money to access these features running into unnatural debts.