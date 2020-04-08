The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV has been confirmed for a PS4, PC & Nintendo Switch release in the West.

In an unexpected announcement, NISA announced that the fourth game in the Cold Steel sub-series will be releasing later this year. Released only on the PS4 in Japan, Cold Steel IV in the West will also release for PC and Nintendo Switch although at a later date compared to its PlayStation counterpart.

Check out the official game description below:

The heroes of Class VII find themselves against the full force of the Empire in an attempt to stop its path of total domination. Further, the hero of the Erebonian Civil War and Class VII’s instructor, Rean Schwarzer, has gone missing. Now, the students of Class VII, old and new, must unite with heroes from all over the continent to create the only chance the world has to be spared from total destruction.

On an interesting note, the game in the West apparently is foregoing “The End of Saga” tagline that the original Japanese release had. Something to do with the grammar maybe? We’ll the leave that up to speculation I guess.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV will be available on the PS4 later this year in Fall 2020, with the PC and Nintendo Switch versions following later in 2021.

The game will be available in two SKUs on day one:

A limited run Trails of Cold Steel IV Frontline Edition which includes a copy of the game, The Black Record book, Echoes of Erebonia music download and a reversible cover sleeve. The Trails of Cold Steel IV Frontline Edition will retail for the standard $60.

Then there is the Trails of Cold Steel IV Limited Edition which includes a copy of the game, Twilight Resonance Soundtrack disc, Complete Black Records Art book in a Hardcover, The Ashen Awakener Steelbook, Daybreak Cloth Poster and 7 Art Cards all in a special Collector’s Box. The Trails of Cold Steel IV Limited Edition will retail for $100.

