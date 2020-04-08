Trials Rising update version 1.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game brings in a number of feature improvements including Bike Leaderboards, and the ability to disable ghosts. Get the complete Trials Rising update 1.10 patch notes below.

Trials Rising Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

FEATURE IMPROVEMENTS

The tenth patch for Trials Rising is upon us and we’re kind of excited about this one. This patch includes some new features or improvements that have long been on our wishlist. Some bigger, some smaller, all frequently requested by players. Let’s jump right in and see what’s new in Trials Rising’s April Patch, expected to release Wednesday, April 8th.

BIKE LEADERBOARDS

Are you an apex Alpaca rider? Maybe you dominate on the Donkey. With the release of this patch, bike curious players will be able to compete across Trials Rising’s world of tracks on any available bike and save their time to bike-specific leaderboards. Bike leaderboards will be available on in-game Trials Tracks, Stadium Finals & Ninja Tracks for any bike that is available to ride. Bike leaderboards are accessed from track leaderboards under the BIKE tab. Bike leaderboards will only start to record entries after the patch is released, times made on different bikes prior to the patch will not appear on bike leaderboards.

DISABLE GHOSTS

The thrill of competition is a big part of Trials Rising but sometimes you might just want to have some alone time on the track. With the new Disable Ghost option found in the Game Options menu, you can remove most ghosts from the single-player experience of Trials Rising. No ghosts on tracks, in loading screens or the results screens. There are a few exceptions: ghosts will still appear when playing Challengers, completing Contracts that require beating a ghost and in Stadium Finals.

SKIP IT: SKIP HEAT & SKIP SONG

Sometimes you’re just not feeling it and want to move on to the next. If we’re talking about tracks in private multiplayer or songs on the soundtrack we’ve got two new options for you. In Private Multiplayer matches the host can skip the current track with the restart button and move on to the next track in the playlist.

At nearly any point in the game, it’s also now possible to skip the current song playing. This can be done with a push of a button or through the pause menu. This feature also includes a new UI element that displays the name of the current song in the upper right corner of the screen. This element appears briefly when a new song starts and when first loading a new track.

GIGACRATE

The collection of bike & rider gear available in Gear Crates is getting a lot larger. Up until now, Gear Crates have included around 25-30 customization items. The new gigafied Gear Crates have 167 different items to potentially pull from when opened.

OTHER FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Bikes

[ALL PLATFORMS]The order of bikes in the bike selection menu adjusted to move Helium & Donkey directly after the Mantis

Stickers/Decals

[ALL PLATFORMS] New stickers, including some created by and for Trials Elite players are available in Track Editor & Sticker Store

Track Editor

[ALL PLATFORMS] Fixed an issue that caused icons to flicker when viewing the “Display” category in the decal tool

Track Central

[ALL PLATFORMS] Optimizations to track thumbnail loading

In-Game Stores

[ALL PLATFORMS] Fixed a connection error that occurred when trying to buy or sell certain customization items

Windows

[PC] Adjusted behavior when the game window is not the active window on the desktop

Trials Rising is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.