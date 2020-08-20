EA Sports UFC 4 update version 2.02 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
EA Sports has issued the first major patch for the game since its launch. The total update size is roughly 2.8 GB. Here are the full UFC 4 update 2.02 patch notes.
UFC 4 Update Version 2.02 Full Patch Notes (August 20 Update)
- Fixed issues that could prevent denying takedowns while moving or striking
- Fixed an issue with Imanari Roll being available in ‘Stand and Bang; and KO modes
- Fixed exploit with Cage Back Clinch drives
- Turned Marathoner Perk
- Tuned Cage Guillotine chain progress
- Tuned AI Clinch frequency
- Tuned Side Control strike damage
- Updated moves and perks for a few fighters
- Updated Archetype movesets