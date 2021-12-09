Useful Apps to Fight Problematic iGaming Activities

The internet has given us access to many things, whether it’s shopping, learning, or entertainment. These days, iGaming apps are gaining massive popularity. Owning a mobile phone means the ability to play on the go. This continuous access comes with its own pitfalls. While gaming provides an escape from the mundane, gamers also have to be aware of the most common gambling addiction symptoms they might face.

Sometimes, social skills can deteriorate when we dive head-first into an activity like online gaming. We also don’t seem to notice the time fly by when we’re having fun. This might prevent us from performing our necessary duties.

iGaming websites and apps are there to maximize profit. The longer a player spends on them, the more they earn. Because of this, they have programmers and designers that are professionals at pulling you in.

Apps That Help With iGaming Problems

Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to control how you spend your time. For example, you can apply some self-discipline by limiting your gaming to a few hours a week. Taking breaks often is helpful as well. This is best done by going for a walk outdoors, preferably with some social interaction involved. Other than that, controlling your budget plays a big part. You do not want all your savings going to an iGaming company.

Sometimes, you just need a little help in curbing your newfound joy. We’ve compiled some of the best options for you in this article. Read on to learn more.

Screen Time – iOS

Screen Time tells you how much time you spend on apps and websites. It also gives you the option of setting limits on certain apps. Discovering your habits can go a long way. If you are at work and do not want to see your gaming apps on your device, you can set that up, too. If you need an extra set of handcuffs, set a Screen Time passcode that is only known by another family member. This way, when it’s really time to stop playing, you won’t be able to bypass anything.

Digital Wellbeing – Android

Android has its own version of Screen Time, called Digital Wellbeing. Although these two apps have parental control in mind, they’re useful in curbing iGaming addiction problems as well. This app lets you manage your notifications so you aren’t distracted by a message from a gaming app when you’re trying to work. You’ll also understand your mobile usage better, which leads to better discipline. Make use of the site and app countdown timers – Once time runs out, you won’t be able to access them for the rest of the day.

Kidslox – iOS and Android

If you have multiple devices on different platforms, Kidslox is a good option. The app protects children from the evils of the web, but that doesn’t mean it won’t help adults as well. One interesting feature of this app is blocking internet access on devices. When you can’t go online, you can’t play online casino games. As with the two above apps, you’ll also be able to manage the time spent on apps and websites.

Circle – iOS and Android

Circle is another way to manage all your devices in one neat little app. Control your usage in Circle by switching off the internet or limiting and studying your app usage. A fun feature is the ability to reward good behavior. If you feel like you deserve a treat, you can give yourself some gaming time, too.

Say Goodbye to iGaming Addiction

Having fun with casino games is one thing, but being addicted to them can be detrimental to our wellbeing. By controlling our urges, we’ll lead a healthier and more fulfilling life with the people we love.