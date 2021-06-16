War Thunder just received a new update from the Gaijin team.

The update contains many bug fixes and some content updates. Find all the patch notes for the update below:

War Thunder update 2.7.0.51 for PC, 2.7.0.47 for PlayStation and Xbox

Fixes:

Fixed an incorrect throttle changing from WEP to 100% in “Relative control sensitivity” mode.

Ground vehicle gear change whilst going up slopes has been improved.

Fixed a bug that caused a gear up warning indicator after the landing gear was torn off.

Incorrect reload indicator of auxiliary armament (rockets, depth charges) after depletion of the first stage stowage of main calibre guns has been fixed in naval battles.

Fixed a bug that caused aircraft to crash on the airfield after reconnection to a battle.

Action panel for ground vehicles now has a tooltip and icon of the current shell type.

Action panel for ground vehicles now has an indicator of the smoke grenade salvo (number in salvo/total number).

Fixed a bug that prevented user created missions from appearing in the missions list.

The display of unachieved medals in the “Awards” menu has been improved.

RN Geniere is no longer displayed as a Premium ship in the hangar.

is no longer displayed as a Premium ship in the hangar. The illumination radius of illuminating shells in mixed battles has been increased from 600 to 1,700 metres. The triggering height has been increased from 450 to 600 metres.

Missions and locations:

Completely corrected a bug, where distant ground vehicles in mixed battles might be displayed underground on specific places in locations.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

B-29 , Tu-4 — nuclear weapon carriers now spawn in the air over the airfield. Flight time before the bomb is dropped has been reduced from 2 minutes 30 seconds to 1 minute 50 seconds, depending on the distance between the airfield and a drop point.

, — nuclear weapon carriers now spawn in the air over the airfield. Flight time before the bomb is dropped has been reduced from 2 minutes 30 seconds to 1 minute 50 seconds, depending on the distance between the airfield and a drop point. P-43A-1 — an incorrect carrier respawn for this type has been revoked.

— an incorrect carrier respawn for this type has been revoked. “Red Angel” rocket — explosive mass has been corrected to 39 kg.

— explosive mass has been corrected to 39 kg. Sea Venom FAW 20 — a second radar display has been added.

— a second radar display has been added. AH-1G — mounted 20mm М195 gun now has selectable ammo belts.

— mounted 20mm М195 gun now has selectable ammo belts. Mi-24P (Germany), Mi-24P HFS 80, Mi-24V, Mi-24D, Mi-24P, Mi-28N, Ka-29, Ka-50, Ka-52 — mounted 23mm GSh-23L guns now have selectable ammo belts.

— mounted 23mm GSh-23L guns now have selectable ammo belts. PB4Y-2 Privateer — 1,000 lbs Mk-13 Mod 0 mine has been added.

— 1,000 lbs Mk-13 Mod 0 mine has been added. Buccaneer S.2 — a bug has been fixed that prevented the aircraft from entering a battle due to lack of the offensive armament.

Ground vehicle model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Strv 104, Warrior — added option for entering range data from the laser rangefinder to the sight.

— added option for entering range data from the laser rangefinder to the sight. T-80U — a bug with the incorrect display of components of the turret combined armour in the x-ray mode has been fixed.

— a bug with the incorrect display of components of the turret combined armour in the x-ray mode has been fixed. ZPRK 2S6 — fixed a bug with the missing commander’s IR searchlight after researching the modification 2S6M1.

— fixed a bug with the missing commander’s IR searchlight after researching the modification 2S6M1. Cromwell V RP-3, BM-8-24, Calliope, M26 (T99), 15 cm Pz.W.42, RBT-5 – overpressure damage has been specified. Damage to rockets outside the hull may not initiate this type of damage.

– overpressure damage has been specified. Damage to rockets outside the hull may not initiate this type of damage. PGZ-04A — fixed a bug preventing missile reloading in Arcade battles. A bug with missing missiles with certain combinations of default, HE and/or AP belts has been fixed as well.

— fixed a bug preventing missile reloading in Arcade battles. A bug with missing missiles with certain combinations of default, HE and/or AP belts has been fixed as well. TTD — overestimated visibility value has been fixed.

VR

Double images in the mirrors in aircraft cockpits have been fixed.

Missing objects in the right lens have been fixed.

A bug where the vignette of the sight on AGM-65 Maverick missiles wasn’t moving, has been fixed.

What are your thoughts on this new update? Let us know in the comments below.