Warface update version 1.71 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game a free map Red Sand for PvP and Free for All mode. Get the complete Warfare update 1.71 patch notes below.

Warface Update Version 1.71 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

– Added delay when auto-aim takes effect in PVE and PVP game modes (with the exception of ranked matches).

In PVE mode, the delay activates after auto-aim successfully takes effect when switching to aim mode.

In PVP mode, the delay activates in all situations when switching to aim mode.

– Minor bugfixes.

– Added RED SAND PvP map for FREE FOR ALL mode.

