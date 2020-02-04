Warframe update version 1.82 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new Warframe update brings the console version to PC Update 27.0.6 – 27.1.0. It also reduces the file size of the full game by a massive 3 GB. Get the general patch notes below while the detailed patch notes are found on the official forums.

Warframe Update Version 1.82 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

PS4 Specific Notes:

We have done some remastering for this update and have reduced the overall size of Warframe on PS4 by a whopping 3 GB! Unlike other remasters we’ve done in the past, you will not be required to re-download Warframe to accept the remastered version.

Console Specific Notes:

A 7- Day Resource Booster will be delivered via Inbox message on login after you’ve downloaded the update as a thanks for your incredible patience while waiting for this update. Log in anytime now until Tuesday, February 11th @ 2 PM to claim your 7-Day Resource Booster.

We mentioned in our PSA that we were investigating some well-needed performance optimizations – here they are! We aren’t stopping here though, we will continue to work on performance for the next major update to improve other notoriously choppy areas in the game. Optimizations for the Kuva Fortress tileset. This includes cleaning up wasteful materials, abusive lighting, volumetrics, overdrawn meshes and much more. More optimizations to come!



Optimized Imperator Vandal projectiles when used in Railjack to improve performance. Improved performance when shooting with the Apoc. Improved performance of the Railjack cannons. Optimizations towards performance when Piloting the Railjack. Optimized the Omni tool to fix a hitch when equipping it. Optimized camera placements overall when customizing Railjack / viewing aspects. Made some micro-optimizations to HUD marker performance, especially on Railjack. Made a micro-optimization to a common function used by Railjack game-code. Made a micro-optimization to numerous Railjack missions. Made a micro-optimization to Railjack lighting. Made some micro-optimizations to HUD performance, especially on Railjack. Made a micro-optimization to UI performance, including while piloting the Railjack. Made a micro-optimization Railjack POI once sub-objectives have been completed. Made a micro-optimization to a script that handles fire breaking out on a Railjack. Optimized Vauban’s Flechette Orb projectile FX to improve performance. Optimized enemy Enemy class hierarchy slightly. Optimized Imperator projectiles to improve performance. Optimized performance in a section of the Kuva Fortress. Optimized the Index Gas Works map – should run a lot smoother now! Optimized Host-Migration speeds for Clients to be significantly faster. Optimized collision on Orokin Derelict Tentacles to better match current player movement skills. Optimized runtime lighting in an Earth cave tile. Optimized real time lighting in the Jupiter Gas City Index tileset. Optimized muzzle flash FX on the Zundi Pistol Skin. Made some micro-optimizations to the mini-map code. Made some systemic optimizations to the script runtime. Made some micro-optimizations to the UI system. Made micro-optimizations to a script used in Survival missions. Made micro-optimizations to a script used for controlling doors. Made a micro-optimization to Chroma’s Effigy ability. Made a micro-optimization to a script used to animate the Dual Kamas.

The Fae Step Ephemera is now a permanent Baro Offering. More info In case you missed the news –is now a permanent Baro Offering. More info here

Fixes towards Crewships spawning out of bounds in Raijack missions as reported here

Railjack Controller Changes/Fixes: Refining in the Forge Bay will require you to press and hold Square for 1 second instead of simply tapping it. This addresses accidental Refining due to mashing the button to open the Forge window. The ‘start’ button now closes the tactical menu instead of opening the top menu. Fixed inability to use any Piloting maneuvers due to binding conflicts, effectively ignoring callouts in Intrinsic details screen. Fixed the Upgrade screen for Avionics in the Dry Dock missing button callouts for Upgrading. Fixed L3 to bring up Search box working even when the picker wasn’t visible in the Avionics screen. Fixed the R1/L1 bumpers not functioning in the Avionics Upgrade Screen. Fixed the Sort menu not working in any of the Avionics screens. Fixed becoming stuck in the Avionics screen and having to restart the game. Fixed inability to exit the Avionic Grid Upgrade screen if you place your cursor over a Grid. Fixed inability to interact with Chat when viewing the Railjack Research screen. Fixed issues with selecting Veil/Saturn Proxima nodes as reported here

Missed note from first console Hotfix of the year: Fixed Blink not being properly binded upon downloading the Empyrean update.

Warframe is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.