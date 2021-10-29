Why Are Video Games With Paid Activities A Bad Choice For Players?

Video games came into existence around the 1970s and gradually sneaked into every child’s life. From the traditional Television Video Game sets to computers, laptops, and tabs, Video gaming enthusiasts spend hours in front of electronic screens.

Paid video games involve monetary transactions for purchasing in-game loot boxes etc. Due to the increasing abuse of video games, many gamers are suffering from obsessive gaming tendencies, and paid video games cause financial drainage.

More Spendings

Many video games monetize and sell basic interesting features and literally lure gamers to spend money for an enhanced experience. For example, to play PS4 games online, a gamer needs to have PlayStation Plus. For Xbox One games, the Xbox Live Gold is necessary. Similarly, one needs to pay for Nintendo Switch Online to play Switch games.

Thus, before playing a game, always check the terms and conditions or the fine print. Check if the game requires unlocking certain modes behind monetary subscriptions. Coverage of the games must also be checked to see if gamers have come across any suspicious monetization strategies.

Psychological Tactics

Video games often impose psychological manipulation to convince players for in-game purchases. These tactics are based on psychological responses or cognitive biases to make these microtransactions appealing and necessary. When a new gamer joins in, the game offers a cheap microtransaction to make it seem valuable.

This turns a player into a purchaser after which time limits are imposed on in-game purchases to trigger impulsive decisions. Anchoring is a psychological trick where gamers are provided with a high price offer first and then the prices are slashed to make them seem affordable and worthy. This makes it difficult for gamers to turn down the second offer.

Disguised Cost Of Items

In-game currencies often do not offer 1:1 conversion rates and gamers buy in-game items with virtual money which adds a layer of obscurity to the conversion rates. Publishers might also disguise the actual cost of items by offering multiple small transactions which unlock the final item.

Thus, the actual cost is neglected due to the smaller transaction amounts. These tactics can be found on paid video games like FIFA 17 and 18 which offer small purchases to achieve a superior item.

Bad For Gamstop Customers

Paid video games are the gateway to problem gambling. This danger comes from the paid feature of video games which encourages microtransactions for in-game purchases. Gamstop customers who are undergoing their self-exclusion period of either 6 months, a year, or 5 years might find a full list of online casinos not on GamStop or loot boxes in video games lucrative which makes them vulnerable to such gaming trends.

These videos can trigger gaming disorders leading to financial harm, depression, deterioration of mental and physical health, suicidal tendencies, and substance abuse. Certain features of loot boxes are similar to slot machines in terms of dopamine triggers and similar programming.

May Cause Addiction

Paid video games can trigger a dopamine release which leads to gaming addiction among punters. Gamstop users cannot access gambling platforms under the Gamstop scheme in the UK. However, they can easily access video games. Paid versions can be hard to resist due to the lucrative in-game items offered.

Thus, it helps to sustain attention and interest making it hard for Gamstop users to detach themselves from this experience. This might have serious consequences where a player might isolate himself or fall into a sleeping disorder. There are occupational, financial, and academic consequences involved as well.

May Lead To Debts

As per research conducted by the Gambling Health Alliance (GHA) in 2020, almost 15% of youngsters playing paid video games have made in-game purchases without parental consent. 9% of gamers had borrowed money to access these games and fell under huge debts.

This money-making addiction to video games can manipulate and exploit gamers leading to huge debts and financial harm. Gamers often lose control over the purchases they make in these games.

May Have Negative Impact On Health

Paid video games often have multiple negative impacts on the health of a gamer. Being engrossed in these games for hours without adequate food and sleep can result in malnutrition or obesity. Eyestrain is another pervasive issue existing among gamblers.

Posture problems often occur among gamers due to prolonged periods of sitting in front of screens. Mental health issues like low self-esteem, negative emotions, preference for solitude also arise.

Conclusion

Video gaming is not necessarily an expensive hobby but many of these games charge you extra for in-game purchases which would have an impact on your wallet. Avoiding paid games and games with predatory monetization is recommended in order to save a fortune.