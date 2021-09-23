Why Bitcoin Adoption is on the Rise in the Developing World

Bitcoin has so far played a critical role in the growth of many countries, including developed and developing economies. The world’s largest digital currency now serves as an investment instrument and payment method, connecting businesses with customers worldwide. Bitcoin’s adoption is rapidly growing, significantly impacting almost all global economic sectors.

The developing nations are among the biggest beneficiaries of the crypto revolution. Countries like El Salvador have taken the first steps, making Bitcoin a legal tender. Such actions create the needed infrastructure for driving Bitcoin’s adoption by the populations in the developing world. The following article analyzes the reasons behind Bitcoin’s increasing adoption in developing countries.

The Opportunities That Bitcoin Offers to the Developing World

Recent studies have proven cryptocurrencies have the potential to accelerate the growth process in developing nations. Most parts of the developing world now access internet services, allowing them to connect with the rest of the globe. The increased internet usage has impacted the exchange of ideas and innovations, bridging the gap between developed and developed economies.

Convenient Access to Capital

Many people in the developed world lack banking services, which cuts them off from financial inclusion. Bitcoin offers a more convenient alternative for such populations to access capital since it is a decentralized currency. Bitcoin users do not need a bank account or traditional financial institutions to send and receive payments.

Bitcoin users only need a smartphone and internet access to transact. The ease of using Bitcoin has inspired many investors and individuals in the developing world to invest in digital assets. That has also impacted the rise of crypto platforms such as the Bitcoin Equaliser, offering valuable resources to educate the populations in the developing world about Bitcoin trading and virtual investments.

Bitcoin’s position as a lucrative digital asset has made it possible for the unbanked populations in the developing world to acquire genuine wealth without the restrictions of the traditional financial systems. Reports show almost a quarter of Bitcoin owners are small investors, mainly from the developing world.

Low-cost Cross Border Money Transfers

The global financial circles have left out many people in developing nations due to the high costs of international money transfers. Sending money across international borders through the banks and other conventional financial institutions is still very costly since they usually involve several players, putting a huge financial burden on the customers.

Bitcoin transactions occur on the blockchain without third-party involvement. As a result, the transaction fees are relatively much lower than even credit cards. That has impacted growing interest in Bitcoin transactions, influencing many businesses, investors, and individuals to adopt Bitcoin as a profitable investment instrument and an efficient payment method for goods and services.

Improved Transparency in Financial Transactions

The traditional financial institutions have mainly relied on third parties to execute transactions. While the strategy has been effective, developing nations’ intense bureaucracy and corruption have exposed investors to numerous risks. Besides, those institutions are subject to several government regulations and political influence.

Bitcoin’s blockchain is a revolutionary technology, facilitating increased openness and the security of transactions. The network validates and encrypts every Bitcoin transaction in a chain of blocks, generating an accurate and transparent digital ledger accessible to all the users. That has improved Bitcoin’s perceptions among investors, businesses, and individuals, impacting increased adoption.

The blockchain’s ingenuity has even convinced mainstream corporations in developing countries to integrate Bitcoin as an alternative investment instrument and means of payment, further bolstering its adoption.

Statistics show an increasing trend in Bitcoin’s integration and usage in the developing world. Bitcoin facilitates convenient access to capital, low-cost cross-border money transfers, and improved security and transparency in financial transactions.