World of Tanks update 1.74 released; patch notes for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Wargamming has finally dropped World Of Tanks update 1.74 on the consoles. And the patch has went live for everyone right now, and we have the patch notes for it right here. The main changes in this update seems to be the inclusion of a new WW2 premium tank, Summertime event and the Father’s Day Weekend event.
Content changes:
- New WW2 Premium Tank: ES 75 TS
- On Track: Czech
- Summertime Event
- Fathers Day Weekend Event
Bundles:
- Fun Under The Sun:
- M41B Brazilian Bulldog
- STG
- Beach Party
- Battalion 23 Commander
- Desert Heat:
- Nomad Somua SM
- HMH FV305
- Black Skull Emblem
- Turtle
- Cunning Ocelot Commander
- Tigers On The Prowl:
- Tiger 217
- Heavy Tank no. VI
- T-VI-100
- Summertime Faves
- FV1066 Senlac
- King Dragon Type 59
- HMH M51 Super Sherman
- Black Skull Emblem
Deals of the Week:
- Bizon T-103
- Paladin Caenarvon Action X
Personal Offers:
- ISU-122S
- General T 27
- Terrapin Mk.1
