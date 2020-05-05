World War Z update version 1.16 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds support for a new DLC episode that brings in new story content and four new characters. Get the full World War Z update 1.16 patch notes below.

World War Z Update Version 1.16 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

New Features

Added Marseille Episode DLC with 3 new levels, its own story and 4 new characters (included for Season Pass owners)

Added Last Aid weapon skin pack DLC (included for Season Pass owners)

Weapons

Added new Classic Bullpup Rifle and its variants to all levels for all players

AI

Zombies are no longer able to pull a player down when he is standing above the pyramid

UI

Minor UI and localization fixes

Stability

Fixed several gameplay crashes

Levels

Fixed some gameplay bugs that were causing inability to progress in levels

Virus Sample is now easier to pick up in some levels

General Fixes

Fixed issue with Thumper Grenade Launcher showing that it gains XP

Defusing Claymores will add a Claymore to your inventory if you’re using them as your class equipment

Fixed issue with BF25 heavy sniper rifle dealing more damage than expected in PvP (PvE is unaffected)

Hailstorm MGL and Thumper GL grenades will now produce noise and will break stealth

Virus Sample no longer drops from Bomber in Horde Mode

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.