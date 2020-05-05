News, Patch Notes

World War Z Update Version 1.16 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

May 5, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
World War Z update version 1.16 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds support for a new DLC episode that brings in new story content and four new characters. Get the full World War Z update 1.16 patch notes below.

New Features

  • Added Marseille Episode DLC with 3 new levels, its own story and 4 new characters (included for Season Pass owners)
  • Added Last Aid weapon skin pack DLC (included for Season Pass owners)

Weapons

  • Added new Classic Bullpup Rifle and its variants to all levels for all players

AI

  • Zombies are no longer able to pull a player down when he is standing above the pyramid

UI

  • Minor UI and localization fixes

Stability

  • Fixed several gameplay crashes

Levels

  • Fixed some gameplay bugs that were causing inability to progress in levels
  • Virus Sample is now easier to pick up in some levels

General Fixes

  • Fixed issue with Thumper Grenade Launcher showing that it gains XP
  • Defusing Claymores will add a Claymore to your inventory if you’re using them as your class equipment
  • Fixed issue with BF25 heavy sniper rifle dealing more damage than expected in PvP (PvE is unaffected)
  • Hailstorm MGL and Thumper GL grenades will now produce noise and will break stealth
  • Virus Sample no longer drops from Bomber in Horde Mode

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


