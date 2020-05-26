World War Z update version 1.17 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes and improvements. Get the complete World War Z update 1.17 patch notes below.

World War Z Update Version 1.17 Full Patch Notes For May 26

Stability

•Fixed critical memory leak that was causing a lot of crashes on Marseille maps. It is a temporary fix and more fixes are coming• Fixed black render artifacts appearing on dark levels

Levels

•Fixed some gameplay bugs that were causing inability to progress in levels

General Fixes

•Fixed issue that made several unique weapon variants free for everyone.

•Imposing Arsenal trophy no longer requires unique weapon variants to be purchased.

•Restored unique Thumper GL variant price back to 500 .

•Fixed issue with Auto Turret placement that was launching players up in the air <—!!!!

•Improved performance in the last segment of Marseille maps 2 and 3.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.