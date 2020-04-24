WWE confirms WWE 2K21 has been cancelled

WWE confirmed in an earnings call earlier today that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled.

WWE has for a long time released a game year, in fact this will be the first time since 1997 to not have a new WWE game release in the year.

WWE 2K20, the latest release by the company, was universally panned by critics and fans alike. The game was said to be noticeably buggy, with the general consensus dubbing the game the worst WWE game in years.

For those not in the know, longtime series developers Yuke’s recently parted with 2K to create their own wrestling game, which had publisher 2K Games hand the IP off to Visual Concepts.

As a fan of wrestling games I’m hope the developers take the time to create something special and maybe revitalize the genre while they’re at it.