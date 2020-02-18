Gaming, News

Xbox Game Pass adds Kingdom Hearts III, Yakuza 0, Ninja Gaiden II, Wasteland Remastered and more this month

February 18, 2020
Danial Arshad Khan
Microsoft has announced new additions to Xbox Game Pass with Kingdom Hearts III, Yakuza 0, Ninja Gaiden II, Wasteland: Remastered and more games are coming to the program.

Earlier this month Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein: Youngblood were added.

The schedule for game additions is as follows:

  • February 20: Ninja Gaiden II
  • February 25: Kingdom Hearts III, Wasteland: Remastered & Two Point Hospital
  • February 26: Yakuza 0
  • February 27: The Jackbox Party Pack 3

Refer to the images below for the games coming to the Xbox One and those that are for PC.

What do you think of the new additions to Xbox Game Pass for February? Let us know in the comments below.


