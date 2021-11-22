Xbox leadership team “disturbed” by Activision-Blizzard-Kotick investigation

Xbox leadership has reacted internally to the whole Activision-Blizzard debacle featuring CEO Bobby Kotick and the company’s response to the recent investigation report.

According to Bloomberg who obtained an internal email chain, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Xbox leadership team is “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions,”.

Following up, Spencer stated that they’re currently “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments.”

Now this is quite huge and impressive to see the Xbox team putting ethics over Call of Duty money. Needless to say this puts so much pressure on the Activision board to take a decision against Kotick, they clearly can’t afford losing a partner like Microsoft.

It’ll be interesting to see how this unfolds, although this already seems like the end of Kotick’s time at the big A.