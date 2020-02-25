Xbox One gets Kingdom Hearts III ReMind DLC today

Xbox One players are finally getting the Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC today, almost a month after it arrived on the PS4.

Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND adds new content to the game, with some of it providing more context to the game’s original events as well as some that take place after the ending. There’s also new QOL features as well as new functionality including the Premium Menu, the ability to make slideshows as well as the Data Greeting mode which is a very powerful photo mode.

Kingdom Hearts III is also available for free starting today on the Xbox One Game Pass, so if you already have the service and not the game then you can get it for free today.

If you haven’t played a Kingdom Hearts game before, you can buy all of the previous ones on Xbox now too, so you don’t really have an excuse anymore!