Xbox Series X has dedicated audio hardware acceleration

Microsoft has confirmed their Xbox Series X console will have dedicated audio hardware acceleration. This was stated in the description for an upcoming GDC 2020 presentation which will be held on March 18th next month.

The presentation will talk about development in spatial sound with Microsoft’s Senior Technical Audio Specialist Robert Ridihalgh confirmed to come to stage. Along with Ridihalgh the audio designers of Boderlands 3 and Gears of War 5 will also be present, so you may wanna tune in.

Learn from the audio designers of Borderlands 3 and Gears of War 5 around how a collaboration between Microsoft, Dolby, and our middleware partners kicked off a revolution with spatial sound that turns any pair of headphones into a multi-dimensional gateway to another world. Attendees will dive deep into the audio design pipeline (Project Acoustics) and the relationship to dedicated hardware-acceleration on newer generation Xbox consoles.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s upcoming next generation console that was previously codenamed “Project Scarlett”. The fourth generation Xbox console is expected to release Holiday 2020 along with the PS5, Sony’s next-generation effort.