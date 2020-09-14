Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S: things included in the box

Microsoft today updated the official Xbox website to include further information on the Xbox One X and the Xbox Series S. The main tidbit we got was information of what will be included in the boxes of the two consoles.

The Xbox Series X, the higher tier model of Microsoft’s next-gen console, will include four main items:

Xbox Series X Console

Black Xbox Wireless Controller

Power Cable

Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable

Main thing of note is that the Xbox Series X will include a HDMI 2.1 cable to take advantage of the console’s higher power compared to the Xbox Series S. The HDMI 2.1 cable features support for higher resolutions (up to 10k) and frames rates (up to 120fps).

The more budget friendly Xbox Series S will include the following:

Xbox Series S Console

White Xbox Wireless Controller

Power Cable

High Speed HDMI Cable

The Xbox Series S console will include a HDMI 1.4 cable in the box although the console does have a HDMI 2.1 port. This makes sense since the games set to release for the console most likely won’t be able to reach the levels of the ones playable on the Xbox Series X. Still having a port would allow users to get one later if they want to watch higher resolution movies, so it’s good to still have an option to do that down the road.

Both the Xbox Series S ($299) and Xbox Series X ($499) will be available for pre-order on September 22 and release later this year on November 10.

Thoughts on the inclusions in the box? Will you be pre-ordering the console? Which console will you be getting? Let us know in the comments section below.