Ys: Memories of Celceta Review (PS4)

Ys: Memories of Celceta, part of Nihon Falcom’s long running Ys franchise, finally makes its way to the PS4 with some great advancements and changes compared to its original 2012 PS Vita release. Read on to see how it fares in our review below.

Although Ys: Memories of Celceta doesn’t have a number associated with it, Memories of Celceta is the fourth game to take place in the series canonically. This is due to Falcom outsourcing development for the original Ys IV in the early 1990s which resulted in two games: Ys IV: The Dawn of Ys by Hudson Soft and Ys IV: Mask of the Sun by Tonkin House. Memories of Celceta was intended to bridge over the official timeline and story of the series and bring everything in-house.

The game starts off in the typical Ys way with series protagonist Adol Christin stumbling into a conflict by luck. Having lost his memory, Adol travers across the land of Celceta in an attempt to get his memory back and uncover the mysteries of the land. Unlike the Trails games, the Ys games are most focused towards the gameplay rather than the story, which is still the case with Ys: Memories of Celceta. The story although decent, is still predictable and loses its charm after a while.

The main appeal of the game is the adventure that it has in store for us. Exploring new areas, learning new abilities and beating dungeons is just what Ys does on a brilliant level and the reason why the series still exists today.

The battle system in Ys: Memories of Celceta may feel a bit basic at first but it certainly is fun and enjoyable hacking away in 60fps. There’s a bit of strategy involved too as you’ll be switching your characters midway in battle as some enemies tend to be weaker to certain attacks, like some of them will be weaker to Adol’s Sword while others may get knocked back by Duren’s punches. One of the characters, Karna, unfortunately breaks the game as she’s able to deal heavy ranged attacks which the enemies can’t really counter. Other than the that I would say although simple, Ys: Memories of Celceta does have a very decent combat system, especially when you consider that the game was released over 8 years ago originally.

Ys: Memories of Celceta is available on a multiple platforms including the PS Vita that it was originally developed for, the PC version released worldwide in 2018 and finally the PS4 version which was released recently. The PC version as expected is the best overall version, with the PS4 version coming in a close second. The PC version can be tweaked to look better although the PS4 version certainly is no slouch. Just make sure you know what experience you’re getting into as the game clearly seems dated in certain areas due to its PS Vita focused development.

Although Ys: Memories of Celceta is not my favorite Ys game, it’s certainly a very decent experience for action-rpg fans to enjoy. Getting into the game you can expect a full on fast paced 25-30 hour adventure, that honestly if you can get past the story you will never bored of it because of the battle system. Ys usually does certain things so good that you can try to ignore the shortcomings, with Memories of Celceta the overall experience is certainly very positive.